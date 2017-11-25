DRACUT, Mass. (WHDH) – Authorities in Dracut arrested a man after he reportedly crashed a truck into a Department of Public Works garage.

The crash happened at the DPW garage on Hildreth Street, at approximately 5 p.m., Saturday.

Police say the truck caused extensive damage to the garage.

The man driving the truck was placed under arrest for driving under the influence, according to police.

There were no reported injuries.

