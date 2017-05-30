Police: Man assaults elderly woman at Taunton cemetery

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - A man was arrested after police said he assaulted an elderly woman at a Taunton cemetery.

Police said the attack happened at Mayflower Cemetery. According to the police report, the 73-year-old woman saw the man and his daughter walking four unleased dogs through the cemetery. She allegedly told 53-year-old Alvan Berube, of Onset, that he could not have dogs unleashed in cemetery. A sign out front reads, “No pets outside of vehicles”

The woman said Berube became verbally abusive so she took out her cellphone to record what was happening. The police report said Berube told the woman, “If you want problems, I’ll give you a problem.” He then took away her cellphone and walked away.

Police were called by other witnesses at the cemetery. Officers said they asked Berube about the cellphone and he let them see where he threw the phone and covered it with leaves. Police said they tried to locate the phone, even calling it, but were unsuccessful.

A judge set Berube’s bail at $1,000. he was also told to stay away from the woman.

