Police: Man attacked with bat in apparent road rage incident

BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect was arraigned on Monday after an apparent road rage incident that left another man with several injuries.

Boston Police found a 49 year-old man lying in the street next to his scooter in the middle of rush hour on Friday morning.

Witnesses told police that a gold Acura stopped short in front of the victim, who was riding his scooter near Causeway Street. A man in his 20’s, later identified as Travis El-Saadi, exited the vehicle and allegedly beat the man with a baseball bat.

The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital after sustaining several injuries including a deep cut to his forehead.

The victim told police that Saadi was driving erratically and throwing coins at him prior to the incident. The assault began as the victim was attempting to capture the license plate number.

El-Saddi was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday morning on several charges including, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Bail was set at $15,000 and the he was ordered not to drive or have any contact with the victim.

Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel F. Conley said, “Witness assistance was crucial to identifying, locating, and apprehending the alleged assailant.”

