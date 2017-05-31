Police: Man attacked woman, touched himself near 2 others

LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island have charged a man they say assaulted several women on or near a bike path.

Police charged 29-year-old Emmanuel Bonilla, of Central Falls, with felony assault, robbery and multiple counts of disorderly conduct Tuesday.

Officials say Bonilla touched himself inappropriately as he drove behind a 62-year-old woman walking near the I-295 Visitors Center on Saturday.

Police say the next day Bonilla followed a 22-year-old woman running on the Blackstone Valley Bike Path as he again touched himself. Investigators say the suspect also beat a 31-year-old woman out for a walk and stole her phone later that day.

Bonilla was charged with exposing himself on the same bike path in 2015.

It could not be determined if he had a lawyer.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)