LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a man who barricaded himself inside a Massachusetts house that he apparently set ablaze has been found dead.

Police had gone to the Leominster home shortly before noon Monday to take the man into custody and transport him to a substance abuse or alcohol treatment center.

A standoff ensued, and authorities say the home went up in flames at around 12:45 p.m. Nearby homes were evacuated but the fire did not spread.

Authorities say firefighters couldn’t immediately attack the blaze because the man inside was possibly armed. The fire was contained around 2 p.m.

State police spokesman David Procopio says authorities later located the man’s body on the first floor of the home.

It wasn’t immediately known how he died; there are no reports of injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)