Police: Man charged with carjacking, assault of Uber driver in Medford

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Officials say an Uber driver was assaulted in Medford early Saturday morning. The suspect then stole his car and took off, according to police.

Police say the incident all started when the Uber driver picked up four people. There was an argument in the car and the Uber driver asked them to get out of the vehicle.

That’s when one of the four people, a 33-year-old Lynn man, assaulted the driver and took off with his car, according to police.

Police say the suspect turned himself in. The vehicle was recovered in Malden.

7News spoke with the Uber driver as he picked up his car.

Watch the video above to hear from him.

