SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police in South Burlington say a man fell or jumped from an upper floor window of an apartment building while holding his child.

Police were notified of the incident during a 911 call around 1 p.m. Saturday

Authorities say the man suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries and the child had minor injuries. They were not identified.

South Burlington police say they’re investigating.

