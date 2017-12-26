WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - A woman who police say killed a man at a gas station after hitting him and dragging him with her car is set to face a judge Tuesday morning.

The deadly pedestrian incident happened on Christmas Day on Chandler Street near a BP gas station around 5:30 a.m.

Investigators believe that the driver, a 58-year-old woman, drove to the gas station and spoke with the 33-year-old man.

They said the victim reached into the car to give her something and she suddenly drove away with the man still in the vehicle. The driver then allegedly took off and left the man in the snowy street.

Witnesses tried to help the man and even attempted CPR but he later died at the hospital.

Police tracked down the car, a 2012 Pathfinder, abandoned a few blocks away.

Officers said they recognized the car and driver from previous incidents.

Accident reconstruction was called in and police said the woman hit a fence and a pole on the deadly drive as well.

Police added that after the accident, the woman was unable to drive her car and went back to her Worcester home where officers arrested her.

