Police: Man dies in fall from scaffolding at Waltham home

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police say a man working on a home under construction in Waltham has died after a 20-foot fall from the scaffolding.

The 54-year-old Boston man suffered head injuries when he fell on Thursday afternoon.

He was unresponsive when first responders arrived and was treated at the scene. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

His name was not immediately made public.

The death is under investigation by local and state authorities as well as the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Officials say the man worked for a Watertown-based gutter company.

