Police: Man dies while fishing with friend in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A man out fishing with a friend in Springfield has been found dead, but police say foul play is not suspected.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Lake Lorraine and Five Mile Pond at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday to recover a body.

Police say the male victim was with a friend fishing, but at some point they became separated.

The man’s body was found near the railroad tracks that divide the two bodies of water.

No name was released.

The death remains under investigation.

