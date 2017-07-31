Police: Man drove drunk with 1-year-old child in car, urinated on gas pumps

WEBSTER, MA (WHDH) - A Southbridge man is facing charges after Webster police said he drove drunk with a young child in the car.

Officers responded Friday to Route 16 after receiving several tips regarding an erratic driver, according to police.

Luis Santiago, 34, is accused of driving up on the sidewalk of the Honey Farms convenience store and gas station. Police said tipsters mentioned that the suspect was urinating on gas pumps and that he had struck a picnic table at a restaurant just down the street.

Police said Santiago had a one-year-old in his car at the time of the arrest. The child was uninjured and later returned to his mother.

Santiago was charged with operation under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and reckless endangerment of a child.

He is slated to be arraigned by Dudley District Court on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)