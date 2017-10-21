MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) – Manchester Police responded to South Taylor Street and Belmont Street Saturday for a report of “a dog owner having to shoot a pit bull that was attacking his dog on his porch,” according to a release sent out by the department.

Police say Richard D’Amour was walking his 5-year-old lab mix, Molly, through his neighborhood. He said he observed two loose and aggressive pit bulls ahead of him. Authorities say D’Amour then ran towards his home with his dog, and the two pit bulls chased after them.

A passerby who had witnessed the incident attempted to turn his car into the path of the dogs to slow them down but was unsuccessful, according to police.

D’Amour made it to his rear porch, according to police, when the larger pit bull, Luigi, attacked and latched onto the side of Molly’s face. D’Amour and the driver attempted to separate the two dogs but were unable to.

Authorities say D’Amour drew a pistol that he is licensed to carry and fired one round, killing the dog .The second pit bull was not involved in the incident and returned to his residence.

The owner, Adam Philbert, arrived and cooperated with the investigation, according to police. Philbert had current vaccination record for both of his dogs. He said the dogs had gotten out, and he was attempting to find them when the incident happened.

Manchester Police Department’s Animal Control division will follow up to determine if any further action will be taken.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)