Police: Man fatally stabbed woman over half-ounce of pot

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A detective has testified that a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in Concord, New Hampshire, was confronted by her over the theft of a half-ounce of marijuana.

The Concord Monitor reports Detective Wade Brown testified Wednesday that 23-year-old Sabrina Marie Galusha and three friends met with 20-year-old Daswan Jette to sell him marijuana, but the deal didn’t go as planned. He said Jette stole the bag of pot, prompting an altercation that led to Galusha’s death. Prosecutors said Galusha was stabbed three times with a knife, once to her chest.

Jette’s public defender, Robin Davis, speculated whether Jette could have been defending himself with the knife.

A judge found probable cause for the arrest and second-degree murder charges against Jette.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)