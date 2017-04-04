Police: Man found dead in rubble of New Hampshire home explosion killed self

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) — Investigators said they have found the body of a man in the rubble of a condemned home in Salem, New Hampshire, that exploded Monday night and went up in flames.

“We’ve been able to locate one body in the basement of the residence,” Police Captain Joel Dolan said Tuesday. “We do not know who that person is at this time.”

The man died from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to Dolan. He said “numerous” rounds of ammunition and two guns were found near the man’s body, including a rifle.

The body was seen through a basement window, but a bomb squad had to be called to secure the Irving Street home before crews could enter the home because police feared possible traps in the home.

Investigators found boards with nails poking through them on the property, which appear to be intended to hurt or slow anyone approaching the house, Dolan explained.

Police said officers were initially called to the Irving Street home on a report of a neighbor dispute over firewood stacked up a against a fence.

As officers approached the house, they heard a hissing noise, followed by an explosion and an odor of gas. A neighbor reported hearing at least a dozen ammunition rounds going off.

“The fire does not look like an accident,” Dolan said of the incident.

Police said they are familiar with the man living at the home, even though the house was condemned about 18 months ago. No one was supposed to be living in the home.

Neighbors said the man lived there for decades, and while he mostly kept to himself, he exhibited odd behavior. One person told 7News he would walk around the neighborhood carrying a gun.

Flames and smoke could be seen pouring out of the house for hours. Evacuations of multiple homes were ordered in the nearby area via a reverse 911 call.

Fire Chief Paul Parisi said the fire marshal’s office has joined the investigation.

The victim has not been identified.

