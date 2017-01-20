Police: Man found dead near mall may be hit-and-run victim

WATERFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 61-year-old man whose dead body was found near a Connecticut mall this week is the apparent victim of a hit-and-run.

Police say Kim Weeks, of New London, was found Thursday morning neat the Crystal Mall in Waterford.

It is believed that he was struck by a vehicle either Wednesday night of early Thursday.

Lt. Dave Burton says police have identified and seized a blue Toyota Sienna minivan that may have been involved.

No names have been released.

The death remains under investigation

