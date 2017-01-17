Police: Man found dead on snowy road near torched car

STARK, N.H. (WHDH) – New Hampshire State Police have launched an investigation after a person was found dead Tuesday morning on a snowy road next to a torched car in the town of Stark.

Police said troopers found the body of a middle-aged man around 8:53 a.m. on Millbrook Road next to a vehicle that had been “completely gutted by fire.” First responders said the vehicle was still smoldering.

The man was found lying on the ground a short distance from the vehicle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to initial investigations, police do not believe the man died in the car fire. His cause of death is under investigation.

The incident is under investigation.

