Police: Man found shot to death in camper trailer

3267279_gun_generic

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — Police in Holyoke say a man was found shot to death inside a camper trailer.

Lt. Jim Albert says police received a call for a possible shooting around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived and found the man inside the camper, which was near a commercial building downtown.

The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was later pronounced dead. Albert says police have been searching the area for a possible suspect with a handgun.

The victim wasn’t immediately identified.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus