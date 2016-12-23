Police: Man found shot to death in camper trailer

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — Police in Holyoke say a man was found shot to death inside a camper trailer.

Lt. Jim Albert says police received a call for a possible shooting around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived and found the man inside the camper, which was near a commercial building downtown.

The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was later pronounced dead. Albert says police have been searching the area for a possible suspect with a handgun.

The victim wasn’t immediately identified.

