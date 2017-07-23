Police: Man hit, killed by 2 vehicles on I-95

BURLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a man is dead after he was hit by two vehicles on Interstate 95.

Troopers responded to the crash early Sunday in the town of Burlington. Police say a preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle traveling northbound hit a pedestrian who was then struck by a second car.

Police say the victim was declared dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

The crash is under investigation.

