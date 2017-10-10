Police: Man hits 2 cars before running himself over at Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts driver has been hospitalized after police say he hit two cars before accidentally running himself over at a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru.

The Patriot Ledger reports police responded to the scene in Quincy around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the man first struck the car behind him as he tried to back up in the drive-thru. Quincy Police Sgt. Bruce Trieu says the man then hit another car after he tried to go forward.

Authorities say the man attempted to park his car, but it was actually left in reverse. Police say the man was then run over by his own car.

Trieu says the man was hospitalized with serious injuries, but he was reported in stable condition Sunday. His passenger was hospitalized with minor injuries.

