Police: Man in critical condition after stabbing in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A man in Worcester is fighting for his life. Police say he was stabbed by a woman he knew.

Police responded to Providence Street and Harrison Street in Worcester after a man flagged down paramedics with a severe stab wound. They said the man was losing consciousness and couldn’t provide much information. He is in critical condition, according to police.

When 7News arrived, a home was taped off. Cruisers were parked in front of the house as they kept a close watch on it. Detectives searched the area for clues and evidence.

Police say they found the suspect by tracing blood to a Providence Street apartment.

Officials eventually arrested a 20-year-old woman. They believe the woman is dating or previously dated the victim.

Police have not identified the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

This incident was just one of the acts of violence throughout the streets of Worcester on Saturday. Police say they also responded to shots fired on Harrison Street and a stabbing on Austin Street.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)