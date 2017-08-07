Police: Man in underwear hit 100 mph before crashing into brick wall in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WHDH) — A man wearing only underwear was arrested after police said he went on a dangerous drive through East Bridgewater.

Police said the driver, 29-year-old Richard Chermesino, was driving more than 100 miles per hour Monday morning. Neighbors said he crashed into several cars, uprooted some trees and then crashed into a brick wall. Police said he narrowly missed crashing into a house.

“I felt sympathy for him because he was just so confused, did not know what was going on, he was screaming that people are after him, that people needed help,” said Sean Doran, who lives on the street.

Four people were injured in the crash, though none of them seriously.

Police arrested Chermesino and have not yet determined if he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

