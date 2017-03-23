Police: Man intentionally ran over wife in Quincy driveway, killing her

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - A Quincy man is facing murder charges after investigators said he ran over his wife in the driveway of their home, killing her.

Yan Long Chow, 55, was arraigned Thursday afternoon in Norfolk Superior Court on charges he “purposefully” ran over 52-year-old Zhen Li in the driveway of their Phillips Street home back in September.

Prosecutors said Chow initially told police at the scene on Sept. 2 that he had crashed into his home and his wife was ejected from the vehicle. Later at the hospital, prosecutors said Chow changed his story and told investigators that he had blacked out, ran over his wife and backed over her again.

Chow allegedly tampered with evidence at the scene by washing blood off of his body and moving his wife’s belongings. Prosecutors said the couple argued about Chow’s gambling before the crash.

Chow’s attorney called the incident a “tragic accident” and said that his client was “inconsolable” following his wife’s death.

“He loves his family, including his ex-wife. He looks forward to vindicating himself in court,” said attorney Scott Martin.

Martin argued Chow had nothing to gain by murdering his wife. Investigators said Chow and his wife were married and divorced on two occasions. The two were living together at the time of her death.

Chow was ordered held without bail. He is due back in court in May.

