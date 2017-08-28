Police: Man kidnapped 7-year-old girl, threw her off bridge

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents’ home and thrown from a bridge into a lake but survived.

Police say the girl was taken at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday from the Worcester home by 35-year-old family friend Joshua Hubert.

Investigators say she was put in a car, choked and then thrown into Lake Quinsigamond (kwin-SIG’-uh-mund).

The girl swam to shore in the town of Shrewsbury and was discovered at about 4 a.m.

Police say she suffered “visible injuries” that were not life-threatening.

Hubert is charged with kidnapping. A not-guilty plea was entered at his arraignment on Monday. He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing set for Thursday.

Prosecutors say Hubert could face additional charges.

Hubert’s lawyer says he maintains his innocence.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)