Police: Man killed in 2-car collision in Rhode Island

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say a man is dead after two SUVs collided overnight in Cranston.

Sgt. Brandon Barth says the crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Barth says the driver of the other vehicle wasn’t hurt.

Police say the crash is under investigation. Further details weren’t immediately available.

