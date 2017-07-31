Police: Man leaves 9-year-old in Dunkin Donuts, overdoses in bathroom

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire say a Boston man left a 9-year-old alone in the dining area of a Dunkin Donuts before overdosing on heroin.

Officials responded to a Dunkin Donuts restaurant on Candia Road in Manchester on Saturday after receiving a report of an overdose victim.

According to the report, Christopher Morrissey, 26 of Boston, left a 9-year-old boy in the main lobby of the restaurant and went to the bathroom to ingest heroin.

The child told a staff member that Morrissey had been in the bathroom for a long time. Staff entered the bathroom and found Morrissey unconscious.

The staff called 9-1-1, and emergency crews arrived in time to give Morrissey NARCAN.

Police say the child was placed in the care of his grandmother. Morrissey was taken to Elliot Hospital and was later charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He was released on $2,000 bail. He will appear in court on Sept. 6.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)