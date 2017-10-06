BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested a Newton man on charges that he conducted an extensive cyberstalking campaign, including his connection in repeated threats made against schools in Waltham.

Ryan S. Lin, 24, was charged with one count of cyberstalking and will appear in U.S. District Court Friday.

Police said Lin engaged in an extensive, multi-faceted campaign of computer hacking and cyberstalking beginning in April 206 against his former 24-year-old roommate, as well as he friends, family members and other associates.

Lin allegedly hacked into the victim’s online accounts and devices, stealing private photographs, personally identifiable information, and private diary entries that contained highly sensitive details about her medical, psychological and sexual history. It is alleged that Lin then distributed the victim’s private photographs and diary entries to hundreds of others.

Lin allegedly created and posted fraudulent online profiles in the victim’s name (with her photographs and home address) and solicited rape fantasies, including “gang bang” and other sexual activities, which in turn caused men to show up at her home.

In addition, it is alleged that Lin falsely and repeatedly reported to law enforcement that there were bombs at the victim’s Waltham residence.

Lin also allegedly created a false social media profile in the name of the victim’s roommate in Waltham and posted that he was going to “shoot up” a school in a nearby town. These threats were part of a larger pattern of threats to local schools and other institutions in her community.

