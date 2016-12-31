Police: Man posing as officer sexually assaulted woman in Worcester

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - A man was arrested early Friday morning in Worcester after police said he posed as an officer and sexually assaulted a woman.

Police said they were called to the Burger King on Madison Street for a report of a disorderly person. A 22-year-old female employee told police the suspect walked up to the drive-thru window and identified himself as a police officer. She said he was conducting an investigation and had a police badge on him, though did not specify what department he was with.

Police said the suspect caressed the employee’s arm and continued to do after she told him to stop. When she told him again to stop, he allegedly reached through the window and grabbed her breasts. She said she then shut the window and he ran off.

Police found the suspect about a block away from the Burger King. He allegedly had three police badges on him, one with “Sergeant” written on it, along with a can of mace.

The man was arrested and charged with assault and battery, carrying a dangerous weapon, impersonating a police office and indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14. He will be arraigned on Tuesday.

