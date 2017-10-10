NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police have arrested a Connecticut man charged with robbing and temporarily kidnapping two 19-year-old women at a gas station.

Authorities say the 53-year-old New Haven man approached the two women at a North Haven gas station Sept. 29 while pointing a handgun.

Police say the suspect demanded money from the women and ordered them into the car. He then had the driver take Interstate 91 to Hartford.

Police say the man then took over driving the car and left the women in a Hartford neighborhood.

Officers arrested the suspect Monday and charged him with two counts of kidnapping, robbery, robbery of an occupied vehicle, threatening and criminal possession of a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

