BURLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Burlington are investigating an armed robbery on Bedford Street.

A man walked into the Mobil gas station just after 3 a.m. and threatened the clerk with a knife before taking an unknown amount of money, officials said.

Investigators added that the man was wearing a white hat, black hoodie and white pants with animal print.

