Police: Man sent explosive to ex-girlfriend in Indiana

MUNCIE, Ind. (WHDH) — A man was arrested in Indiana after police said he sent an explosive device to his ex-girlfriend, causing evacuations in the area.

Businesses and nearby homes were evacuated as the bomb squad worked outside the taxi service where the woman works. Police said Lionel Mackey Jr., 38, disguised the expolisive inside of a wooden jewelry box and then wrapped it in a garbage bag.

Officials said the woman brought the package to work in her taxi and noticed a timer and pipe attached when it was opened. She then called police.

