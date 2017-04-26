Police: Man shot, woman beaten during Lowell drug deal

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Police in Lowell say a man was shot and a woman was beaten early Wednesday morning when a drug deal in the city went wrong.

Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to the area of Read Street for a report of shots fired. Shortly afterwards, police say they received a second call stating a man was inside a Tedeschi’s on Bridge Street suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities say officers found a 27-year-old man who had been shot and a 30-year-old woman who had been assaulted in the area.

An investigation indicated that both victims were from out of town and that they had arranged to make a drug transaction on Read Street. Police say that when they met up for the deal, the woman became involved in some type of altercation with two individuals.

Police say the suspects beat the woman “about the head,” leaving her with serious injuries. When the man tried to intervene, police say a Hispanic man “produced a shotgun” and shot him.

They say the man ran two blocks to the Tedeschi’s for help. The suspects reportedly fled in an unknown car prior to officers arriving.

Both victims were transported to Lowell General Hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening wounds.

The incident is under investigation.

