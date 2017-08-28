Police: Man slashed 52 tires of police, fire vehicles

(WHDH) — Police are searching for a man who they say damaged more than a dozen emergency vehicles early Sunday morning.

The suspect slashed all the tires on nine police cars, one fire vehicle and three personal vehicles belonging to officers on duty in Somerdale, New Jersey, according to investigators. They say it was 52 tires in total.

Authorities say the suspect is a tall, thin, bald man, who was wearing red sneakers.

Hours after the man’s destructive spree, he returned to the scene of the crime, hiding behind cars near the police station.

The man’s motive is not clear. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

