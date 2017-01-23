MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man on a murder charge in a fatal shooting in Montpelier, the first murder in the state’s capital in almost 100 years, police said on Monday.

Police are seeking Jayveon Caballero, who is believed to have boarded a bus on Sunday in White River Junction. They said the bus was headed to New York City, although it had several intermediate stops where he could have gotten off.

Caballero is wanted in the shooting death of Markus Austin, whose body was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex early Sunday.

Police say Caballero and Austin were involved in an altercation outside Gustos bar in Barre earlier Sunday morning. Witnesses said during the altercation Austin assaulted Caballero’s girlfriend.

Police believe Caballero confronted Austin outside Austin’s apartment and shot him.

Caballero’s girlfriend, Desiree Cary, was arrested Sunday evening in Barre, where Caballero lives. She appeared in court Monday, pleaded not guilty to drug charges and was released.

Montpelier has about 7,500 residents and is the nation’s smallest capital city.

Police Chief Anthony Facos said the shooting death of Austin was the first murder in the city since the 1920s, when a woman shot her husband. He did not have additional details of that case.

