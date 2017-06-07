Police: Man spotted hiking naked in state park

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A man police say twice was spotted hiking naked in a Connecticut state park is facing public indecency charges.

The state Department of Environmental Protection says 57-year-old Anthony Ingraham turned himself in to state police on Tuesday.

Environmental police started investigating when a woman complained that a man was walking naked and had exposed himself to her in Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden in early April.

Police determined that he had hiked nude twice.

Ingraham, of Wallingford, is free on $10,000 bond pending a court appearance scheduled for June 19.

No one answered at a phone listing for Ingraham.

