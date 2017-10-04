Police: Man threatened high school soccer team with weapon

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Police have charged a man who they say threatened a Maine high school soccer team with a weapon.

Officials say Bangor police responded to a call Tuesday afternoon at the Union Street Athletic Field. Police say the Bangor High School Soccer Club was starting practice when the suspect displayed a weapon and threatened the team.

Police have not disclosed what kind of weapon was involved or the nature of the threat.

Police have charged 40-year-old Steven Butler, of Bangor, with terrorizing. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number couldn’t be found for him.

