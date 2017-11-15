WINCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Police arrested a 58-year-old man after he allegedly threatened a woman with a piece of steel in a Winchester road rage incident Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Winchester Center traffic rotary around 1 p.m. after receiving a report from a woman who said a man had threatened her with a 1 1/2-foot piece of steel.

Scott Lawrence, of Dracut, allegedly cut the woman off. When the woman beeped at him, police said Lawrence exited his vehicle and approached her with the piece of steel in hand.

The two allegedly exchanged words before Lawrence drove off. Shortly after, police said officers apprehended Lawrence at the intersection of Church and Bacon streets about a half mile away.

“Winchester is a safe place to live. I guess these things can happen anywhere. Road rage is a growing concern,” a local woman told 7News.

Lawrence was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

