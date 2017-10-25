LYNN, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — A man has been charged with trying to kidnap a 1-year-old girl from a laundromat in Massachusetts.

Lynn police said the suspect went inside the laundromat around 11 a.m. Tuesday and picked up the child, who was sitting at a table, and tried to leave. They said he was stopped by a witness and the mother.

“You’ve got to be very, very careful now-a-days. You don’t know who is coming around,” said Jerry Barca, a customer of the laundromat.

Police said the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Precious Chigbue, of Lynn, fled the store on foot after being confronted. He was arrested at a nearby store.

“I know he wouldn’t have done this on his own and, just, he needs help,” said Emeka Iloba, Chigbue’s cousin.

Iloba said Chigbue has a history of mental illness, including hallucinations. He added that ever since his cousin moved her four months ago from Nigeria, his family has taken care of him, but they’ve also seen the medications not always working.

“It was blown out of proportion. He didn’t deserve this. He’s mentally ill. He didn’t mean to do this at all,” Iloba said.

Police said he has no relationship with the child.

Chigbue is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on a kidnapping charge. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney.

