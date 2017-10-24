Police: Man trying to light cigarette flips pickup truck, crashes through trees

(WHDH) — Maine State Police say a man trying to light a cigarette while driving along Route 161 on Monday night lost control of his pickup truck, went off the road and totaled the vehicle in a violent crash.

Troopers responded around 8 p.m. to a stretch of highway in Woodland for a report of a crash and found a pickup truck on its roof in a field.

Ryan Lowell, 29, of Limestone, was trying to light a cigarette when he dropped his lighter and became distracted, according to police. They say Lowell drove off an embankment, flipped end over end and crashed through several trees before coming to a rest.

Lowell was taken to Cary Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Lowell likely survived the crash because he had been wearing a seat-belt.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)