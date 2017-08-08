Police: Man wanted for attempted murder in Melrose arrested in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — A man wanted for attempted murder in Melrose has been arrested in Westborough, authorities said.

Police said John Ferreira, 54, broke into the Vinton Street home of two woman he is acquainted with and violently attacked them over the weekend.

Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle said one of the woman was tied up, and when a second woman came home and intervened, she was attacked as well.

