Police: Man wanted for attempted murder in Melrose caught in Westborough

MELROSE, Mass. (WHDH) — A man wanted for attempted murder in Melrose has been arrested in Westborough, authorities said.

Police said John Ferreira, 54, broke into the Vinton Street home of two woman he is acquainted with and violently attacked them over the weekend. Ferreira allegedly used a mallet to attack them.

Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle said one of the woman was tied up, and when a second woman came home and intervened, she was attacked as well. Police said Ferreira knew the two women and had once lived in the house.

Ferreira now faces several charges, including attempted murder.

