Police: Man wanted for firing long gun at officers in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Framingham are looking for a man who they said fired shots at officers.

The shots were fired on Whiting Road. Police said the man was armed with a long gun and no one was hit by any of the shots. It is not known why police were initially pursuing the man.

Police said the man was last seen in a car, possibly talking to girlfriend.

Framingham Police said people in communities as far away as Sudbury are being asked to stay inside and be on the lookout. State Police are assisting in the search and have the Air Wing flying above the area.

