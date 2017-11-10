PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say a man who stole a state police cruiser and abandoned it in Providence is not the same man who got into a shootout with police on a busy stretch of Interstate 95 less than two hours later.

State Police Col. Ann Assumpico says authorities still are searching for Donald Morgan, who is wanted for stealing a state police cruiser around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Assumpico says the 35-year-old Providence resident was arrested Wednesday on charges of obstruction and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. She says Morgan was handcuffed Thursday morning when a trooper taking him to court in the car stepped out to check on an accident.

One man was killed and a woman was injured in the shootout around 10:45 a.m. Police have not identified them.

