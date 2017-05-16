Police: Man who tried to break into Pelham, N.H. house had child with him

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) — Police said a man seen on video trying to break into a house in Pelham, New Hampshire was accompanied by a young child.

The incident happened at a house on Piper Lane at 1:30 p.m. A neighbor said she noticed the man lurking around the house and filmed him on her cellphone. She then sent the pictures to the homeowner.

“Upon sending me some pictures, which she was kind enough to actually take, I noticed I did not know this person,” said the homeowner, who did not want to show his face on-camera.

The woman told police she heard a little girl calling out for the man to come back as he entered the garage. Police said the girl was standing outside the suspect’s car, a silver Honda.

The house is located in a new development of large homes and the homeowner believes this may be why his house was targted.

“It still looks like it’s possibly being built and maybe at that timeframe he simply assumed no one was here and maybe there was some tools or materials lying around for easy grab,” said the homeowner.

The homeowner said the suspect did get into his garage and he is doing inventory to see if anything was taken.

