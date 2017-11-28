Police: Man yelled racial slurs at Latino family, tried running them over in Salem

SALEM, Mass. (WHDH) — A man was arrested after police said he yelled racial slurs at a Latino family and then tried running them over in a Walmart parking lot in Salem.

One of the women said the man circled his car around the parking lots and then drove fast towards them as they were out shopping on Black Friday. She said she was afraid they were going to die.

“He said he is going to find out where I live and is going to come and kill me,” the woman told 7News.

Altagracia Sanabia said the man threatened to rape her and said he would come to her house with “La Migra,” which means Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. She said he also used the N-word.

One of the women said she is grateful other shoppers stepped in to help them, blocking in the man’s car with their vehicles until police arrived.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)