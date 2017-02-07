Police: Manchester business vandalized with racist graffiti, set on fire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire at a Manchester, New Hampshire is now under investigation and police said racist graffiti was found inside.

Police said a fire was intentionally set inside the Rodriguez Market and Restaurant on Amory Street. Investigators said racist graffiti, including “KKK,” was found inside the business, which had also been robbed.

Neighbors said the family who owns the restaurant is “very friendly.” Back in June, the family contacted police to report “KKK” had been found spray-painted on the exterior of the building.

No one was injured in the fire. Police are no searching for suspects.

