Police: Manchester, NH man arrested twice in three days

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man in Manchester was arrested twice in three days following altercations in a Panera Bread and behind a Market Basket.

John Watkins, 49, was forcibly taken into police custody outside of Panera Bread on Friday when he reportedly passed out in his chair. The manager of the restaurant called police complaining when Watkins came in blaring offensive music.

When officers arrived on scene Watkins refused to be handcuffed and assumed a fighting stance before he was eventually detained.

He was later released on bail after being charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Just two days later, Watkins was arrested again for threatening to kill a 28-year-old woman behind a Market Basket.

The woman was visibly shaken when police arrived and claimed that Watkins held a knife up to her throat when she refused to spend time with him.

She said she barely knew him but was concerned that he would follow through on his threat.

Watkins was located soon after in possession of the knife and was taken back into custody for violation of his bail conditions and possession of a deadly weapon.

New Hampshire State Police then contacted Manchester Police and informed them that Watkins, fingerprints were connected to several aliases. Additionally, there is a warrant out for his arrest in Georgia for terrorist threats and acts.

Watkins is set to appear in court on August 1.

