Police: Manchester, NH woman found asleep in car with open container, 5-year-old boy in back

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire say they have arrested a woman who they found asleep in her car at a gas station with a 5-year-old boy in the backseat.

According to police, officers responded to a Gulf Express on South Main Street at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday where they found a woman passed out in a vehicle.

A gas station attendant told police the car, a Subaru Forrester, pulled into a gas station more than an hour prior and stayed at the gas pumps.

An officer tried to wake up the woman, later identified as Alyssa Lombardi, 31 of Manchester. Inside the car was a 5-year-old boy, unbuckled and asleep in the back. Police say they also found an open can of alcohol next to Lombardi.

Officers say they also found three bags of heroin in Lombardi’s purse.

Police arrested Lombardi and charged her with possession of a controlled drug, operating under the influence, and endangering the welfare of a child. She is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

The child was taken by a family member.

