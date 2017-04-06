Police: Man’s hand cut off with machete during fight at Lowell housing project

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a man’s hand was cut off with a machete during a fight at a public housing project in Lowell.

Capt. Timothy Crowley tells The Sun newspaper that officers responded to the project at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a stabbing.

Responding officers reported a victim with a “severe hand injury” and requested an ambulance.

The victim was taken to the hospital where doctors were assessing whether the hand could be re-attached. Police say the injury is not life threatening.

Police arrested 54-year-old Domingo Ayala and charged him with mayhem. Additional charges are possible.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

