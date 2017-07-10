Police: Marlborough woman left dog in hot car while she shopped in Target

HOOKSETT, NH (WHDH) - A Marlborough woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police say she left a dog inside her hot car while shopping at Target.

Officers in Hooksett, New Hampshire, responded Saturday to the Target for a report of a dog left in a vehicle.

Police say officers found a Labrador Shar Pei mix inside a minivan with the back windows open “only about two inches.” They say the temperature at the time was 84 degrees.

The dog was “panting extremely heavily and appeared in distress,” according to police. Officers later determined that the dog had been left alone for about 30 minutes.

Gwen Blumberg, 28, was charged with animal cruelty. She was released on $2,000 bail.

The dog was given water and cared for by officers.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)