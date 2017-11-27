Police: Mass. man hit by car near home with holiday lights display

BEAR, Del. (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts man has died hours after being hit by a car near a Delaware home where people flock each year to see its elaborate Christmas lights.

Delaware State Police say 62-year-old Thomas R. Brock was struck Friday night while crossing a street in Bear, near where a homeowner puts of hundreds of thousands of lights and other decorations each winter holiday season.

Police say Brock was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died Saturday. His hometown wasn’t disclosed.

Authorities say they don’t believe the 23-year-old driver, a local resident, was going too fast. Police say neither one was impaired.

